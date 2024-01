Burgess recorded 25 tackles (17 solo) across 12 games (one start) in 2023.

A 2020 third-round pick, Burgess made just three starts in three seasons with the Rams and mostly continued in backup role for the Commanders this past year. He did record 10 tackles in his lone start, Week 18, albeit as part of a Washington secondary that allowed the Cowboys to throw for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Burgess is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.