Walker had a change of heart and will return to the Commanders after announcing his decision to retire Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Friday, Walker told the team that he would retire and step away from football. However, the rookie evidently reversed his decision as head coach Ron Rivera said there's a chance the rookie linebacker might be at Saturday's practice session. With the team short-handed at the linebacker position, Walker should receive a considerable amount of practice reps, and will compete for a roster spot once again with Milo Eifler and Bryce Notree.