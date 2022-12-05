Larsen suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday's tie with the Giants, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Larsen was seen wearing a leg brace and using crutches after the game, but the specifics of his injury were unknown at the time. This could be season ending for Larsen, although a timeline for his return has yet to be determined. With the Commanders now on a bye week, it's possible news of when he could play again may have to wait.

