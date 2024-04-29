New England released McDermott (head) on Monday.
McDermott started five games at left tackle for the Patriots in 2023, but after adding Chukwuma Okorafor in free agency, New England has opted to let go of McDermott. He'll now have to look for another opportunity with a new team.
