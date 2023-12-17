site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Exits game with head injury
McDermott (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
With McDermott sidelined, Vederian Lowe has taken over at left tackle.
