The Patriots signed McDermott of the practice squad Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The move corresponds with New England waiving quarterback Will Grier. McDermott joined the Patriots' practice squad on Oct. 17 after reaching an injury settlement with the team on Sept. 8. With offensive tackles Calvin Anderson (illness) and Tyrone Wheatley (knee) both on IR, McDermott will provide depth behind Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown.