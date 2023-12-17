site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-conor-mcdermott-wont-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McDermott (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Vederian Lowe will stay at left tackle for the rest of Sunday's game with McDermott out.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read