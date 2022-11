Barr (hamstring) is expected to be back on the field for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he expects Barr to be active for the Cowboys' Week 12 contest against Minnesota, setting him up to be back on the field after missing the team's Week 11 loss to the Packers. Barr's status is still worth monitoring ahead of the team making an official decision on his availability.