Barr recorded seven tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble in Saturday's 40-34 win over the Eagles.

Barr's seven stops matched a season high, while his fumble recovery came deep in Philadelphia territory, just before the two-minute warning. The turnover allowed the Cowboys to take some extra time off the clock, while also leading to a field goal that padded their lead to 40-34. Barr will take the field again Thursday against the Titans.