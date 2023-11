The Vikings elevated Barr from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barr is no stranger to the Vikings -- he was taken by Minnesota in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played his first eight pro seasons with the organization, racking up 17.5 sacks over that span. With Jordan Hicks (shin) going on IR this week, Barr should be able to step in and add veteran depth to the team's linebacker corps.