Barr recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jaguars.
Barr was sidelined for three straight games after suffering a hamstring injury Week 8. The 30-year-old linebacker then played less than half of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in back-to-back games, but he played a season-high 93 percent of the team's defensive snaps after Leighton Vander Esch (neck) was forced out early during Sunday's loss. Barr will likely continue to see increased playing time with Vander Esch already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Eagles.