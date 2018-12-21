Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Questionable for Sunday
Brown (back/hand) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but began a downward trend Thursday by only practicing in a limited capacity. That downward trend would end with Brown being a non-participant in Friday's practice. If Brown misses Sunday's contest, it'll be his first missed game of the season. In addition, Jourdan Lewis could see more snaps if Brown were to miss time.
