Cowboys' Byron Bell: Healthy again
Bell (ankle) participated in drills at Cowboys' practice, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
Bell spent most of 2016 on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was signed to a one-year, "prove-it" deal in March, and now he'll be healthy enough to fight for a spot on one of the best offensive fronts in football.
