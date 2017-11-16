Bell is on track to start at left tackle Sunday against the Eagles with Tyron Smith (groin/back) unlikely to play, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys struggled mightily to replace Smith, a four-time All-Pro, in the Week 10 loss to the Falcons, with his replacement in the starting lineup, Chaz Green, surrendering five sacks. Green was pulled in favor of Bell later in the contest, but the 28-year-old didn't fare much better, conceding two sacks in relief. It nonetheless appears that will be enough to earn Bell the right to protect Dak Prescott's blind side in Week 10, which could inhibit the productivity of the Dallas offense for the second week in a row.