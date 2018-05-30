Packers' Byron Bell: Heads to colder weather
Bell signed with the Packers on Tuesday, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bell has made 74 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and he spent 2017 with the Cowboys. The 29-year-old is comfortable at right tackle, but that position is manned by veteran Bryan Bulaga. Therefore, Bell will likely vie for the right guard position along with Justin McCray. If he loses that competition, Bell could serve as the next man up behind the oft-injured Bulaga.
