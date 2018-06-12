Irving is expected to be at practice Tuesday for the beginning of the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The defensive lineman missed voluntary OTAs while he worked on his conditioning. Irving was also investigated for domestic violence in the offseason, but Frisco police closed their inquiry without pressing charges and his former girlfriend recanted, so it's unclear whether he'll face any discipline from the league. Irving has 11.5 sacks, 12 passes defended and five forced fumbles in 35 career NFL games over three seasons, and the 24-year-old has the talent to become a playmaking force for Dallas if he can stay on the field in 2018.