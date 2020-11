Irving (undisclosed) has been restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list and subsequently promoted to the Raiders' active roster, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old was deemed a high-risk close contact after Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the virus, but Irving has been cleared in time for Sunday's contest. Irving played 22 defensive snaps and had a pair of tackles in his first significant action of the season last week against Denver.