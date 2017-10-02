Cowboys' David Irving: Serves suspension, ready to return
Irving will return to practice this week following his four-game suspension, Kate Hairopoulos of DallasNews.com reports.
Irving comes back at a critical time for the Cowboys. The team's defense has been in desperate need of a boost up front. It's unlikely that Irving will bring a massive overhaul, but his presence can't hurt.
