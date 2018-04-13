Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Released after meeting with Jones

Bryant was released Friday by the Cowboys following a brief meeting with team owner Jerry Jones, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Scheduled for a $12.5 million base salary and $16.5 million cap hit both of the next two seasons, Bryant was still paid like an elite wideout after averaging 50 catches, 678 yards, 5.7 touchdowns and 12.7 games the past three seasons. His five-year, $70 million extension from July 2015 turned out to be a colossal bust, with major foot and knee injuries seemingly causing his skills to erode sooner than anyone had expected. Bryant nonetheless figures to draw plenty of interest as a free agent, considering he's only 29 years old and can offer a variety of explanations for his middling performance the past three years. He memorably ripped off three straight seasons with at least 88 catches, 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014, and he did show signs of regaining his top form in 2016, highlighted by a 9-132-2 receiving line in a playoff loss to the Packers. Offseason addition Allen Hurns profiles as the big winner back in Dallas, where Terrance Williams (foot), Cole Beasley, Deonte Thompson, Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown also will compete for roles, with more help likely on the way after the NFL Draft.