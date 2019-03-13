Cowboys' Jamize Olawale: Back with Dallas
Olawale agreed to an undisclosed contract with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Olawale was mostly used as a blocker and on special teams, but still recorded two catches for 13 yards in 16 games last season. The 29-year-old should resume his role as the starting fullback for the Cowboys in 2019.
