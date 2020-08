Olawale decided to opt out of the 2020 season, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Olawale has served as the Cowboys' No. 1 fullback the past two seasons, but he's recorded just two touches (both catches) while logging most of his time on special teams. In particular, he tied for fifth on the team with five coverage tackles last year. Olawale's decision leaves the Cowboys with undrafted rookie Sewo Olonilua as the only fullback on the roster.