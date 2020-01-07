Cowboys' Jamize Olawale: No touches in 2019
Olawale played all 16 games during the 2019 season but failed to receive a touch on offense.
New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn't put any more value on the fullback position than Scott LInehan had the year before, and Olawale saw roughly the same workload on offense and special teams as he had in 2018, getting zero carries and failing to haul in either of his two targets. He has two years remaining on his current contract, but with the Cowboys potentially switching offensive schemes again under new head coach Mike McCarthy, there's no guarantee Olawale will fit into the team's 2020 plans, even in a blocking role.
