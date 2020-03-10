Cowboys' Jamize Olawale: Gets 2020 contract option
The Cowboys have picked up the 2020 option on Olawale's contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Olawale served as the Cowboys' fullback the past two seasons, logging 232 snaps on offense and 539 on special teams in 32 games. He caught two passes in 2018 and finished the 2019 campaign without a single touch.
