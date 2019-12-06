Olawale may serve as Ezekiel Elliott's primary backup for Thursday's game at Chicago with Tony Pollard (ankle) inactive, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Pollard didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday due to an ankle issue, which is severe enough to sideline him for the first time this season. The Cowboys don't have any backs on the 53-man aside from Elliott and Olawale, meaning the latter could receive his first touch of the season if the workhorse needs a breather.