Smith recorded a team-high eight tackles in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

It was his highest total since Week 4. Smith is no longer in the starting lineup, even with Sean Lee (hamstring) sidelined, but if he continues making plays he'll see his snap count start trending back up at the expense of veteran Justin Durant.

