The Steelers signed Smith to their practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the the team's official site reports.

An agreement between Pittsburgh and Smith was reported to be in the works Tuesday, and it's now become clear that it's a practice-squad deal. While Smith has played in just one game this season (in Week 9 with the Raiders), he has ample NFL experience, participating in 88 regular-season contests -- including 69 as a starter -- over seven campaigns and making one Pro Bowl appearance. Pittsburgh has already ruled out starting linebacker Elandon Roberts for Sunday's contest against Seattle, so it's feasible that Smith could be elevated to provide depth in that matchup.