Smith was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

In a very surprising move, Smith has been released after signing with New Orleans on Aug. 10. The veteran linebacker has had stints with Dallas, Green Bay and New York since being picked in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 87 games throughout his eight-year NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Smith will look for a new home ahead of the coming season.