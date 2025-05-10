Smith will participate in the Raiders' minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was a tackling machine early in his career, recording between 121 and 154 regular-season stops each year from 2018 to 2020 while with the Cowboys. However, he's found NFL opportunities sparse since then, with his lone notable campaign taking place in 2022, when he played in 13 regular-season contests for the Giants and recorded 88 tackles. The last time Smith played in an NFL game was in 2023, when he logged 25 defensive snaps and made two tackles in one contest with the Raiders.