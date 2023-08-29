Smith is trending toward making New Orleans' final 53-man roster following Sunday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Texans, according to Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

Smith tied with rookie linebacker Nephi Sewell for a team-high five tackles Sunday, including a team-high two tackles for loss. The veteran has spent time practicing at all three off-ball linebacker spots since signing with the Saints on Aug. 10, per Johnson, potentially making a valuable backup behind starters Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Smith's versatility and ability as a playmaker against the run could make him an intriguing fit in New Orleans' linebacker corps this coming season.