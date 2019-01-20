Cowboys' Joe Thomas: Minor role in 2018
Thomas had 14 tackles (seven solo) over 10 games in 2018.
Thomas signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys last March and played a minor defensive role through the first five weeks before suffering a foot injury. The 27-year-old returned Week 13, but by that point rookie Leighton Vander Esch had already carved out an every-down role. Thomas is under contract for 2019 with a $2.4 million cap hit, but his roster position isn't overly secure as he could be released with only $300,000 in dead cap, per Spotrac.com.
