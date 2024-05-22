Stephens (knee) will be working on the side as the Cowboys open OTAs on Wednesday, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last August, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

Stephens signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana but lost his chance to make the team due to his season-ending injury suffered in a preseason contest. Although still not 100 percent, it appears the 24-year-old is getting closer and will have another chance to make the team's 53-man roster.