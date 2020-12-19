site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Jordan Mills: Heads to active roster
The Cowboys signed Mills to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys placed Justin March (undisclosed) non injured reserve in a corresponding move. The former Cardinals' lineman projects for a reserve role with Dallas.
