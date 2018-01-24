Frazier underwent "cleanup surgery" on his knee this offseason, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Frazier dealt with a knee injury early on during the 2017 season, but it isn't clear if this recent procedure is related in any way. Regardless, Frazier isn't expected to miss much, if any, of the Cowboys' offseason training program starting in late April.

