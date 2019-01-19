Collins made six tackles (four solo) in Saturday's playoff loss to the Rams.

Collins made 19 tackles and three sacks in 13 regular-season games, so his playoff stat line of 10 stops and a sack in two games was a clear upgrade. The 24-year-old has one year left on his contract, and he's in line to start on the Cowboys' strong defensive front again in 2019.

