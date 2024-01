Collins (hip) is active for Saturday's game against the Colts, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Collins missed Week 17 against the Titans with a hip injury but will make his return for the Texans' regular-season finale. He has a career-high 38 tackles (16 solo) over 15 games this season, and his 5.0 sacks a career-best in 2016 as a member of the Cowboys.