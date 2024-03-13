Collins is slated to be traded from the Texans to the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Javon Hargrave dealt with a torn ligament in his thumb down the stretch, and the 49ers are expected to release Arik Armstead (knee), so the addition of Collins solves San Francisco's need for a defensive tackle. Collins started 16 games for the Texans in 2023 and set a new career high in tackles (41) while tying his previous best mark with 5.0 sacks.