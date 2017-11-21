Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Tallies nine points
Nugent converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Eagles.
Nugent accounted for the entirety of Dallas' points, bringing his tally to 29 points in four appearances while Dan Bailey (groin) has been sidelined. With Bailey returning as a limited practice participant Monday, Nugent's fantasy stock for Thursday's game versus the Chargers will depend on whether the Cowboys' usual kicker is able to be cleared in time for kickoff.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.