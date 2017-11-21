Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Tallies nine points

Nugent converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Eagles.

Nugent accounted for the entirety of Dallas' points, bringing his tally to 29 points in four appearances while Dan Bailey (groin) has been sidelined. With Bailey returning as a limited practice participant Monday, Nugent's fantasy stock for Thursday's game versus the Chargers will depend on whether the Cowboys' usual kicker is able to be cleared in time for kickoff.