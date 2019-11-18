Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Keeps sack streak going
Quinn collected three tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions
The sack brings Quinn's season total to 8.5, and he now has at least a half sack in his past five contests. Quinn continues to be an outstanding offseason addition for the Cowboys, as he played 75 percent of defensive snaps in the game. He'll look for another sack when he and the defense face a tough test against the Patriots for Week 12.
More News
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Continues to pace team in sacks•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: No limitations in practice•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Expecting to face Giants•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Not expected to miss time•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Ruled out with rib injury•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Sacks Darnold twice in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11,...
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...