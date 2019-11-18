Quinn collected three tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions

The sack brings Quinn's season total to 8.5, and he now has at least a half sack in his past five contests. Quinn continues to be an outstanding offseason addition for the Cowboys, as he played 75 percent of defensive snaps in the game. He'll look for another sack when he and the defense face a tough test against the Patriots for Week 12.