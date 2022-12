Quinn has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans due to a knee injury.

Quinn landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to rest, but he was listed as a non-participant Friday due to a knee injury and will be sidelined for his first game since joining the Eagles at the end of October. In his absence, Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph and Milton Williams are the only reserve defensive lineman behind Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat.