Cowboys' Sean Lee: Poor performance in loss to Panthers
Lee recorded only four tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Whether it was due to rust after sitting out nearly the entire preseason, or simply the fact that the oft-injured 32-year-old's skills are eroding, Lee wasn't his usual dominant IDP self in the Cowboys' opener, missing a number of tackles that he would have made in previous years. The team has younger. more athletic linebacking options at its disposal in Jaylon Smith and 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, so if Lee's struggles continue, expect his snap count to decline as the season goes on.
