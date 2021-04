Lee has elected to retire following 11 seasons with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lee entered the league in 2010 as a second-rounder out of Penn State. During his stint with Dallas, the 34-year-old emerged as a leader of the team's defense and earned a pair of Pro-Bowl nods (in 2015 and 2016) in the process. Though Lee endured his share of injuries over the years, he was an IDP asset when healthy, racking up 804 tackles and 14 picks over the course of 118 games.