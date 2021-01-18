Lee recorded 20 tackles (11 solo) over nine games in 2020.
The two-time Pro Bowler once again dealt with injuries, and even when Lee was healthy enough to be on the field he struggled to make the kind of impact he used to. He's a free agent who will turn 35 over the summer, and while the Cowboys would welcome him back for another year to add some veteran savvy to the linebacker room if he wants to continue his career, Lee could well decide to hang up his cleats instead. If he does play in 2021, his days of being an IDP asset are well behind him.