Lee (sports hernia) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thus begins the three-week window during which Dallas can either elect to bring Lee back onto the active roster, or alternatively designate him for season-ending IR. The two-time Pro Bowler has been oft-injured in recent seasons, missing at least five games over three of the past four years. He's yet to make an appearance in 2020, but if Dallas can get him back in the near future things would suddenly be looking up at linebacker. Leighton Vander Esch just made his second appearance of the season on Monday night against the Cardinals, after sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 with a collarbone injury.