Smith (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith has sat out practices for rest purposes from time to time this season, but Wednesday's DNP was attributed to a back issue. The left tackle played all 57 offensive snaps for Dallas in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, so it's unclear when the injury occurred or how severe it is. Smith has been one of the league's top offensive linemen this season, so it would be a big blow if the back issue prevented him from suiting up Sunday in a tough battle against the Dolphins.