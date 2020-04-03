Play

Randall signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Randall is coming off back-to-back solid seasons with the Browns, posting 61 tackles, 2.5 sacks and six defended passes across 11 games in 2019, though his play was marred by a handful of disciplinary issues. The 27-year-old safety will now get a shot to prove himself in Oakland's secondary, where he stands to play a reserve role. The Raiders' decision to sign Randall comes shortly after the team's previously agreed upon deal with Eli Apple fell through, so it may also be worth noting that he boasts significant experience at cornerback.

