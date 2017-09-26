DeAndre Coleman: Cut loose by Buffalo
The Bills released Coleman on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coleman's release could signal that the Bills are expecting to get one of Marcell Dareus (ankle) and Jerel Worthy (concussion) back for their Week 4 matchup against the Falcons. The 26-year-old was inactive for the Bills' win over the Broncos last Sunday.
