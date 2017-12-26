The Bills released Coleman on Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

It's the third time the Bills have released Coleman this season, illustrating his place on the periphery of the 53-man roster. He didn't make much of an impression in his six games with Buffalo, accruing seven tackles (three solo) across 148 snaps.

