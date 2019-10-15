Ross (undisclosed) signed with the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The Eagles let Ross go this past summer with a non-football injury designation, but the 24-year-old wideout has shaken the injury. Ross will learn the Patriots' system and wait in the wings in case of injuries to their top receivers.

