Ross has logged two impressive catches through two days of padded practices, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

Ross has spent time on various practice squads around the league since going undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, and he spent much of the 2019 regular season on the Patriots' practice squad. If he's able to continue consistently impressing throughout training camp, Ross could parley his efforts into a spot on the 53-man roster.