Patriots' Devin Ross: Inks deal with New England
Ross signed a reserve/futures contract with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Ross had resided with the Patriots' practice squad since Oct. 15. The undrafted free agent out of Colorado has never appeared in an NFL game, and has spent time with both the Titans' and Eagles' practice squads in his career.
